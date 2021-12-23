Walker Sisters Cabin in Park temporarily closed 

Great Smoky Mountains National Park temporarily closed the Walker Sisters Cabin due to safety concerns. The cabin dates back to the 1800s and was occupied by the Walker Sisters until 1964. Park crews are concerned about recent movement around the chimney in the two-story cabin. Noticeable cracks and buckling around the stone masonry need to be repaired and stabilized to prevent further movement. The cabin is now closed to all use.

Cabin renovations, including roof replacement, are planned for the 2022 field season. The Friends of the Smokies have provided funding for this critical work as part of the Forever Places campaign to protect and preserve the park’s historical resources. The historic farmstead, including additional outbuildings, will remain accessible during the cabin closure. Visitors may reach the area by hiking approximately 1.4 miles along the Little Brier Gap Trail located near the Metcalf Bottoms Picnic Area.

For more information about the Walker Sisters, please visit the park website at https://www.nps.gov/grsm/learn/historyculture/walker-sisters.htm.