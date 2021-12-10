LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Peace on Earth good will toward men?

Every faith has special occasions to honor God’s goodness and mankind’s desire for peace on earth. At Christmas, we are reminded of this hopeful and joyous message by our traditions. The Bryson City Christmas parade is meant to honor this spirit, but I am shocked that organizers allowed participation of a group that sent a very different message.

A military truck, sporting a banner “Armed Patriots”, carrying people with guns was totally contrary to the reason for the season. To call oneself a patriot implies a love of country – that one accepts the basis on which this country was founded. Each of us is important; government derives its powers from the consent of the governed – not from a group of armed citizens who threaten that ideal by brandishing weapons and potential violence.

The motto of this nation is “e pluribus unum” – out of many one. America is a great melting pot of people and ideas – we should represent a beacon of hope to the world – the idea that in diversity is strength and opportunity with all working together as one nation. We need to get our priorities straight. I believe in personal freedom, but the common good should always be the touchstone of our journey together. When we put individual notions of personal freedom ahead of the common good, we choose a downward path to chaos and destruction. Honest dialogue, not guns, should light our way forward.

Joe Buranosky

Colonel USMC (Ret.)

Whittier