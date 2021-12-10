Bids being accepted for 2022 EBCI crowns

Bids are being accepted for 2022 Teen, Junior and Little Miss Cherokee Crowns

• Teen Miss “7”, Junior Miss “5” and Little Miss “3” high, EBCI seal in center (seal must have all wording)

• Use any colors/design for personal touch

• Must present design and type of beads that will be used on the crown to the Board. Bid will not be accepted without presentation of design.

• 4 – 4” Beaded Tribal Seals

Bidders must be prepared to present designs to the Board on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at 5 p.m. at the Shawn Blanton Emergency Operations Center. Info: Yona Wade 554-5032, Mollie Grant at 359-6430 or email cherokeepageantboard@gmail.com.

Bids are being accepted for 2022 Miss Cherokee Crown

• 9” high, EBCI seal in center (seal must have all wording)

• Use any colors/design for personal touch

• Must present design and type of beads that will be used on the crown to the Board. Bid will not be accepted without presentation of design.

Bidders must be prepared to present designs to the Board on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 at 5 p.m. at the Shawn Blanton Emergency Operations Center. Info: Yona Wade 554-5032, Mollie Grant at 359-6430 or email cherokeepageantboard@gmail.com.