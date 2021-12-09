OBITUARY: Tosha Lynn McCarter

Tosha Lynn McCarter, 35 of Sevierville, Tenn., passed away Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.

She was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church, Robbinsville, and a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. She worked as a CNA and loved helping anyone in need. She loved her husband and her daughters.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Sally Jo Teesateskie; aunt, Angela; cousin, Tashina Welch; and grandfather, Willie Teesateskie.

She is survived by her husband, Justin Michael McCarter; daughters, Kenzy, Taizley, and Brooklynn McCarter; father, Michael Weeks; brother, Michael “Newt” Weeks (Shelby); sisters, Michelle Ventura-Corado (Edwin), Brittany Wooden (Breland), and Summer Thompkins (Chris); and special friend, Cristina Ledwell.

Cremation arrangements have been made by Atchley Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.