Vax for Cash Lottery Winners for Oct. 26

by Nov 1, 2021General Announcements0 comments

 

$10,000

  1. Josia Smoker
  2. Ronald Hagar
  3. Matthew Clark
  4. Michelle Saunooke
  5. Paul Hornbuckle
  6. Billy Ledford
  7. Robert Teesateskie
  8. Taylor Wolfe
  9. Cynthia Lambert
  10. Floyd Radford
  11. Miranda Panther
  12. Stephen Kirkland
  13. John Huskey
  14. Jeremy Hyatt
  15. Hali Silvers
  16. Leslie Morgan
  17. Charlie Lytle
  18. Pasculita Blood
  19. Natasha Swayney
  20. Kanessha Jackson
  21. Ariel Dehart
  22. Estella Bradley
  23. Joseph Morales
  24. Charles French
  25. Freddie Rattler
  26. Mark Myers
  27. Journey Watty
  28. Jayden Bradley
  29. Gabriella Beauchemin
  30. Leslie Murphy
  31. John Johnson
  32. Deanne Smith
  33. Gabriella Thompson
  34. Chastity Flippo
  35. Judy Hyatt
  36. Avery Bowers
  37. Charlene Owle
  38. Christine McCoy
  39. Adrian Gomez
  40. Chasity Bark
  41. John Greene
  42. Leland Locust
  43. Kevin Phillips
  44. Elizabeth Long
  45. Clyde Locust
  46. Montel Presley
  47. Maggie Welch
  48. Lakoda Bird
  49. Mark Leff
  50. Madison Spates